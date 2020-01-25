The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the Boeing B-17G to crash on Oct. 2 at Bradley International Airport in Hartford, killing seven of the 13 people aboard. The crash came after the plane encountered mechanical trouble on takeoff.

The vintage bomber, also known as a Flying Fortress, was one of the most celebrated Allied planes of World War II.

Collins Foundation spokesman Hunter Chaney said the revenue generated from the flights is an essential source of funding, and the nonprofit hopes to resume them.