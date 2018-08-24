FILE - This Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, shows a milk truck damaged after it fell into the missing section of a bridge over Highway 14 in Black Earth, Wis. More than 11 inches of rain fell overnight in places in or around Madison, according to the National Weather Service. Officials in Dane County say this week’s flooding caused more than $100 million in damage. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) (Associated Press)

MADISON, Wis. — Officials say this week’s flooding in southern Wisconsin has caused more than $100 million in damage, and more rain is in the forecast.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the initial damage assessment in Madison and the surrounding county is $108 million following the torrential rains that dumped more than 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain in the area Monday and Tuesday.

The deluge washed out roads, flooded homes and caused one death.

Parisi says the United Way of Dane County took 859 reports totaling $69 million in private property damage. Officials say damage to public infrastructure totals $38 million. Outlying municipalities including Mazomanie, Black Earth and Cross Plains were hardest hit.

Forecasters say more rain is expected, and emergency officials are bracing for more flooding this weekend.

