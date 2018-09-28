GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Officials in the final place to see flooding from Hurricane Florence say the waters aren’t as high as originally feared.

Officials in Georgetown County, South Carolina, say the floodwaters spread out as they moved toward where five rivers flow into the Atlantic Ocean.

County emergency management officials said on their Facebook page that the Waccamaw River should crest at record levels Saturday but will be well below the destructive forecasts from earlier in the week. The river is influenced by tidal flow, so it will recede at low tide before reaching the record at high tide.

South Carolina transportation officials say they will begin removing a temporary flood wall that narrowed the main U.S. Highway 501 bridge to Myrtle Beach to two lanes starting Monday.

