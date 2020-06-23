Local official Milan Kovacevic described the situation in the town as “dramatic” after the Ljubovidja river overwhelmed flood protection in some places. Dozens of people have been left without electricity or water.
“Everyone was doing their best to beef up the banks, but it wasn’t enough,” he told RTS.
Traffic has also been snarled as the rivers burst their banks and there are mounting concerns of landslides.
In neighboring Bosnia, a landslide cut a key road connecting the central town of Tuzla with the capital Sarajevo.
Floods also have hit a western area in Bosnia, damaging roads, bridges and houses in the Balkan country.
Both Serbia and Bosnia were hit by major flooding in 2014 when dozens of people died and entire towns were soaked under water.
