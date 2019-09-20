The heaviest rainfall had ended by Thursday night in Southeast Texas, but forecasters warned that parts of northeast Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana could see flash flooding as Imelda’s remnants shifted to the north.

Officials in Harris County, which includes Houston, said there had been a combination of at least 1,700 high-water rescues and evacuations to get people to shelter.

Imelda’s remnants Thursday led to the deaths of two men. A 19-year-old man was electrocuted while trying to move his horse to safety, according to a message from his family shared by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A man in his 40s or 50s drowned when he tried to drive a van through 8-foot-deep floodwaters near George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston during the Thursday afternoon rush hour, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

A third death was that of a man whose body was found in a ditch north of Houston on Friday, said Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Spencer. Preliminary indications are that the unidentified man drowned. Also on Friday, police in Beaumont said the body of a 47-year-old man was found in a Toyota Prius that was discovered in a flooded canal after waters receded.

The National Weather Service said preliminary estimates suggested Jefferson County was deluged with more than 40 inches of rain in a span of just 72 hours, which would make it the seventh-wettest tropical cyclone to hit the 48 contiguous United States on record.

— Associated Press

UTAH

At least 4 killed, up to 15 injured in bus crash

A bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists crashed near a national park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, authorities said Friday.

The morning wreck near Bryce Canyon National Park, known for its distinctive landscape of narrow red rock spires, left 12 to 15 people with “very critical injuries,” the Utah Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

Highway Patrol Cpl. Chris Bishop said he expected a higher number of those injured.

The tour bus with 30 people aboard crashed near a highway rest stop about 7 miles from the park entrance.

Highway Patrol photos show the top of a white bus smashed in and one side peeling away as it rests mostly off the side of a road.

— Associated Press