GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Florence claims 14th victim as truck loses control on flooded road in South Carolina.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Florence claims 14th victim as truck loses control on flooded road in South Carolina.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.