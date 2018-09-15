A fallen tree is shown after it crashed through the home where a woman and her baby were killed in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

The death toll attributed to Florence stands at four Saturday, all in North Carolina. Authorities say some other fatalities were unrelated.

— A mother and her 8-month-old were killed when a massive tree crushed their brick house Friday, according to a tweet from Wilmington police.

— A 78-year-old man was electrocuted in the rain while trying to connect extension cords for a generator, Lenoir County spokesman Bryan Hanks says.

— Another man’s body was found after he went outside to check on his hunting dogs and was blown down, Hanks says.

Authorities say the storm did not cause some other deaths: a woman who died of undetermined causes in a shelter, a woman who suffered a heart attack at home during the storm, and a couple whose apparent murder-suicide was investigated during hurricane conditions in Otway.

