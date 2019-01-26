CHULUOTA, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say they have detained a man considered a person of interest in a triple homicide near Orlando.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Grant Amato was found early Saturday in a hotel room in a neighboring county and detained “without incident.” A previous statement by the sheriff’s office said Amato was considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies found the bodies of two men and a woman in a home in rural Chuluota, northeast of Orlando.

Officials have not revealed the identity of the victims or the cause of death. There were no signs of a break-in, leading investigators to believe the victims knew the killer.

Authorities arrived at the scene after an employer of one of the victims called the sheriff’s office to request a well-being check.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.