FLORIDA

No motive in bank shooting, officials say

A day after a gunman stormed a bank in Sebring, Fla., fatally shooting nearly everyone inside, authorities say they have found no “true motive” for the bloodshed.

It does not appear as though Zephen Xaver, 21, the alleged shooter, had any connection to the SunTrust bank or the five women who were killed Wednesday afternoon, Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said Thursday. Hoglund called it a “random act” with “no specific targets.”

Law enforcement officials said there was no evidence that Xaver tried to rob the bank.

Four of the victims were bank employees and a fifth, Cynthia Watson, 65, was a customer. Hoglund identified one of the employees as Marisol Lopez, 55, but said family members of the three others did not want the names of their loved ones released. The police chief cited a Florida statute that he said grants family members that right.

The unnamed victims were 31, 37 and 54 years old.

Authorities said a fifth bank employee, whose name was not released, was inside the building’s break room when the shooting began and called police after escaping through a back door.

Xaver, who friends and family said grew up in northern Indiana before moving to Sebring last year, has been charged with five felony counts of murder. Earlier Thursday, a judge denied him bond during his first court appearance.

Xaver was hired in November as a correctional officer trainee at the Avon Park Correctional Institution, about 17 miles northeast of Sebring, but resigned from that job on Jan. 9, the Florida Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

— Katie Mettler and Meagan Flynn

Secretary of state quits after photos surface

Florida’s new secretary of state resigned Thursday after a newspaper published photos from 2005 of him in blackface, apparently mimicking victims of Hurricane Katrina.

The photos — which were obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat and presented to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office on Thursday — show Michael Ertel (R) wearing blackface with red lipstick and a New Orleans Saints bandanna. He also donned a shirt that read “Katrina Victim,” the Democrat reported.

Ertel, 49, confirmed to the Democrat that he was the man pictured: “There’s nothing I can say,” he said.

He submitted his resignation at about 2 p.m. by email, the governor’s press office told The Washington Post. DeSantis’s office accepted Ertel’s resignation shortly after seeing the photos, the newspaper reported.

The photos were reportedly taken at a private Halloween party two months after Hurricane Katrina, the 2005 storm to which more than 1,800 deaths have been attributed, hit New Orleans and other areas of the Gulf Coast, according to the Democrat. At the time the photos were taken, Ertel was the supervisor of elections in Seminole County. DeSantis (R) appointed Ertel as secretary of state on Dec. 28.

DeSantis said he thinks Ertel regrets the incident but felt it was best to “accept the resignation and move on.”

— Michael Brice-Saddler

NEW YORK

Family of detained man to get $3 million

New York City will pay $3 million to the estate of a young man whose long detention in solitary confinement and subsequent suicide made him a symbol of a broken criminal justice system, officials said Thursday.

Kalief Browder was 16 when he was arrested and accused of stealing a man’s backpack in 2010. He spent three years in jail awaiting trial, about half that time in solitary confinement.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the charge. Browder was freed, but he killed himself at age 22 in 2015.

His story led to changes at the city’s jails and at federal prisons nationwide.

Sanford Rubenstein, a lawyer for Browder’s estate, called the settlement “fair and reasonable.”

— Associated Press