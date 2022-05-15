Florida bridge plane crash killed 1 on board, police say

MIAMI — One of the three people aboard a small plane died when it crashed onto a bridge near Miami this weekend, police said.

The aircraft lost power Saturday shortly after takeoff, coming down on the bridge and striking an SUV, then bursting into flames. The two other people on the plane were taken to a trauma center, while a woman and two toddlers in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Miami-Dade Police.