Florida condo collapse victims reach settlement

Survivors and the families of 98 people killed in the Surfside condominium collapse learned Wednesday that a class-action lawsuit has been settled for $997 million — an amount far greater than most people involved expected it to reach. The tentative settlement comes a little more than 10 months after the catastrophe in the small beachfront town north of Miami. Since the first lawsuit in the disaster was filed June 25 — a day after half of the Champlain Towers South condominium sheared off from the rest of the building and pancaked to the ground — Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman has urged attorneys in the myriad lawsuits to work quickly to bring relief to survivors.

Details of how the money will be distributed have not been released. The amount will be divided between several hundred victims and families.

An earlier settlement of $83 million is earmarked for people who lost only property. The land where the building once stood is being auctioned off at the end of this month, and is expected to fetch at least $120 million, money that will go into the settlement.

— Lori Rozsa

Storm chaser killed in weather-related crash

A storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines as severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota.

The crash on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez of Mexico City, when a car in which she was riding attempted to avoid the power lines on the roadway and was struck by a semi. Three others in the vehicle, including Chilean meteorologist Diego Campos, were injured.

“We were doing some storm chasing,” Campos told the Star Tribune from his hospital bed, when his car hit a power line in Nobles County. “The storm was really bad, and we were trying to get out of there.”

Campos said he and the other three weather specialists came to know each other through professional conferences and courses.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power Thursday across southern Minnesota as hundreds of Xcel Energy employees and contractors worked to restore service. The utility company said more than 200,000 customers lost power in Wednesday night’s storm, mainly in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

More potentially severe weather was forecast for Thursday that could bring hail, high winds and tornadoes from the Dakotas and Minnesota into other parts of the Midwest, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Torrential rain flooded some streets and highways in the Twin Cities area, with several reports of vehicles stranded in the water. The soccer field at Allianz Field in St. Paul flooded, postponing Wednesday’s game between Minnesota United and Colorado. The storms also brought hail larger than golf balls to Shakopee, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

— Associated Press

Police search for man who shot 3 at salon

Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas’s Koreatown area, wounding three people.

Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans.

Dallas police said the man, dressed in black, parked in the shopping center’s lot, then walked into the salon and opened fire. The wounded were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Authorities said the shooter drove off in a maroon minivan.

Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell told KDFW that investigators don’t yet know whether the shooting was a hate crime.

“When he came in, he shouted something that we haven’t figured out yet, and then he started shooting,” Mitchell said.

Police said they were looking into reports of a dispute earlier in the day involving a customer to see if it’s connected to the shooting.

— Associated Press

