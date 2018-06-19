TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Billionaire Jeff Greene released his first ads in the Florida Democratic primary for governor, describing his humble beginnings and showing a confrontation with President Donald Trump.

Greene is spending $2.9 million on television and online ads released Tuesday.

The first describes how Greene’s father lost his business when textile mills shut down in Massachusetts, then struggled to support his family in Florida by restocking vending machines. It attempts to show how the billionaire real estate investor relates to people living paycheck to paycheck.

The second shows Greene speaking on television against Trump. It then shows a verbal confrontation between the two.

The campaign said Trump yelled at Greene during a dinner at Trump’s Palm Beach golf course because Greene supported Hillary Clinton, and Greene stood up to him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.