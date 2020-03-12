The chase continued with the driver ramming a patrol car, deputies said. The truck eventually crashed into an abandoned bus on private property. As the suspect exited the truck, deputies said he produced a handgun and began to fire. The three St. Johns County deputies returned fire, fatally striking the man.
The deputies weren’t injured, officials said. They’ve been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, which is standard procedure.
Officials didn’t immediately release the names or races of the driver or the deputies.
