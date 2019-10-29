Earlier this year, the Mueller Report referenced at least one Florida county where election systems were infiltrated by Russian hackers. Gov. Ron DeSantis later confirmed that at least two counties were hacked, but no data was compromised.

During her appearance before the media, reporters peppered Lee with questions about a state review. Lee sidestepped questions about what that review revealed.

Without providing details, Lee insisted that the integrity of the state’s voting systems remains intact.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD