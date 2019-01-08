Desmond Meade, right, accompanied by his daughter, Xcellence, center, and wife, Sheena, registers to vote Tuesday at the Orange County elections office in Florida. He and other ex-felons regained their voting rights through a successful state constitutional amendment in November. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/For The Washington Post)

Confetti, party horns and hugs marked voter registration in county elections offices across Florida on Tuesday as ex-felons long denied the right to vote began applying to have that right restored.

It was an emotional day for many of the returned citizens, as they call themselves: People who have completed all requirements of their sentences and so are now eligible to vote because of an amendment to the state constitution that passed in November. Many brought spouses, children, friends and co-workers to witness their moment.

“I feel validated, I feel like it’s redemption. I know I now have a voice,” said Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. “It’s something I’ve wanted for so long. It’s almost overwhelming, the feeling.”

He fought back tears, then gave up and let them roll.

“Don’t start me crying,” responded his wife, Sheena, as she and their 15-year-old daughter helped with his application at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office. Their 17-year-old son shared the experience with his dad by also registering to vote.

Meade was showered with multicolored confetti as he walked out, voter registration held high.



Registering to vote on Tuesday was “about becoming a full citizen again,” Brett DuVall says. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/For The Washington Post)

“In the civil rights era, fathers would take their sons with them to register,” said Meade, 47, who was convicted of drug and firearms charges. “I’ve never been able to do that until today.”

Across the state, scores of individuals whose pasts had kept them from voting showed up at their local elections offices. The amendment overturned an 1868 requirement that blocked automatic restoration of voting rights after a felony sentence was served. Only people with a record of murder or felony sex offenses still must seek special permission from the state clemency board.

“Thousands of people registered to vote today. It’s an overwhelming expansion of democracy, and we’re seeing it first hand,” said Neil Volz, the coalition’s political director.

It’s unclear how many former felons will sign up in coming weeks and months, if they will follow through and vote, and which party they will favor. Marc Meredith of the University of Pennsylvania, who studies the voting habits of ex-felons, says there is little indication that this sweeping enfranchisement will significantly change Florida politics. Historically, few of these men and women turn out at the polls.

“They vote at substantially lower rates than the typical voter. So the political impact is muted,” he said.



David Ayala holds his voter registration as he poses with his sister, Maria Ferraro, outside the Orange County elections office in Orlando. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/For The Washington Post)

For 35-year-old Brett DuVall, registering Tuesday in Orlando was an important symbolic step.

“I’m a constitutional conservative, and I registered as a Republican,” said DuVall, who served five years for armed burglary. “I like Donald Trump. But that’s not what matters. This isn’t a political party thing. It’s about becoming a full citizen again. Now I’m just like every other American citizen. I can vote.”

David Ayala, 45, shared that sentiment. He was arrested for drug offenses before he was old enough to vote and then served 21 years behind bars. He has spent recent months volunteering with Meade’s group and plans to stay involved on workshops to help their counterparts register and educate themselves on how to research issues and candidates.

Ayala, who is married to State Attorney Amaris Ayala, had one word as he emerged from the elections office with a copy of his registration in hand.

“Awesome,” he said.

Advocates still have a lot of work to do. Two blocks west of the county elections office, a group of men in the parking lot of Labor Finders waited for potential employers looking for day laborers. Courtnai Hargrette, 47, said he completed his felony sentence in 2006 and has missed voting.

“People have to have a voice. We’re all Americans,” he said. “We need to speak up. That way, we won’t get another Donald Trump.”

But Hargrette was unaware that he could now register to vote.

“I didn’t hear about that. That’s good news,” he said. “When does the elections office close today? I’m going to have to go by there.”

Across the state in Sarasota, Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient Allan Rhyelle said that as much as he was looking forward to registering, filling out the form at the elections office Tuesday morning made him feel even better than he expected.

“ I am elated, “ said Rhyelle, 72. He had been ineligible to vote for more than a decade. “I feel all bubbly inside. You never really miss something until it’s gone, and you realize how precious it is. That’s how I feel about the right to vote.”

Cleve R. Wootson Jr. in Washington contributed to this report.

Read more:

The long, racist history of Florida’s now-repealed ban on felons voting

Florida’s move to allow ex-felons to vote brings U.S. closer to international election norms