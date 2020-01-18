Thompson was the charity’s executive director. Keefe said Thompson embezzled over $650,000 from the United Way between 2011 and 2018. United Way of Santa Rosa County was forced to close because of the fraud.

Thompson also was ordered by a Pensacola federal judge to forfeit nearly $222,000 seized from his bank accounts and pay an additional money judgment of over $430,000. A restitution amount will be decided later.