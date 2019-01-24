MARIANNA, Fla. — Florida is expected to get extra money from the federal government for recovery from Hurricane Michael under a change being approved by President Donald Trump.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that Trump agreed to alter a federal storm reimbursement policy after the state’s Republican governor met this week with the president at the White House.

Under the change, the federal government would pay Florida for 45 days’ worth of costs following the deadly hurricane that struck the Panhandle in October. The previous policy only covered five days’ worth of costs.

State officials said the change could result in Florida receiving hundreds of millions of extra dollars to help recover from the storm. They also said the additional money would go through despite the partial federal government shutdown.

