TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman demanding a larger seat on an American Airlines flight was taken into custody after faking a medical condition that prompted the pilot to head back to a Florida airport.

A Pensacola police spokesman says the plane was evacuated when the woman refused to deplane. Authorities and the plane’s pilot eventually succeeded in removing the woman. Police say she was taken into custody under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows authorities to hold a person who could pose a threat to themselves or others.