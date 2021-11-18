“We’re making sure that people have a right to earn a living, people have a right to have protections in their place of employment and that parents have protections to be able to direct the upbringing of their kids,” DeSantis said to cheers.
The signing ceremony closed a three-day special legislative session called by DeSantis as he continues a campaign against vaccine mandates pushed by the White House.
The new law prevents businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear. The state health department, which is led by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who opposes mandates, will have authority to define exemption standards.
The bill also includes fines for businesses that fire a worker without allowing the exemptions. Additionally, it bars schools and governments from having vaccine mandates and allows parents to sue schools with masking requirements. A separate bill blocks the public release of records regarding state investigations of vaccine policies in businesses.
Another bill signed by DeSantis prevents the state health officer from being able to mandate vaccines during a public health emergency. He also approved a bill directing the state to begin considering a withdrawal from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which drafted White House vaccine requirements for private businesses with more than 100 employees.
— Associated Press
Former teacher gets 2 years in sexual attack
A 23-year-old woman called her former high school teacher a “monster,” cursed at him and then clapped as he was handcuffed and led from a Miami-Dade courtroom to serve a two-year prison sentence for sexually battering her when she was a teen.
The victim couldn’t contain her rage at Tom Privett, who sat stone-faced behind his mask Wednesday while she described him taking advantage of her at a time when she was dealing with a death in her family and other hardships, the Miami Herald reported.
“You psychologically manipulated me and brainwashed me. You made me worship the ground you walked on. You insulted me when I failed to do the things you asked of me. You started touching me when I was 14 years old,” she said. “I was the puppet, and you were the strings controlling my every move.”
Privett, 72, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery of a helpless victim. His sentence also includes two years of house arrest and 20 years of probation, the newspaper reported.
Privett spent nearly three decades at South Dade High, teaching government, coaching the champion cross-country team and establishing the school’s acclaimed mock trial team for aspiring lawyers. He transferred to the Terra Environmental Research Institute magnet school and met the victim in 2012.
The sentencing came more than a year after Miami-Dade schools police arrested the retired teacher. Former students and faculty told the Herald that Privett’s conduct with young female students had raised questions for years.
As part of his plea agreement, Privett had to apologize publicly to the former Terra student.
— Associated Press
TENNESSEE
Missing boy found in Calif.; father arrested
A missing 3-year-old boy from Tennessee and a 16-year-old girl from Kentucky were found safe in Southern California and the younger child’s father was arrested, authorities said.
Deputies found Noah Clare and his cousin, Amber Clare, on Thursday morning in Dana Point, south of Los Angeles, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.
Late Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released surveillance camera images from nearby San Clemente, Calif., showing what appeared to be Noah and Amber along with 35-year-old Jacob Clare.
Noah was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 7 after Jacob Clare, her ex-boyfriend and the boy’s father, didn’t return the child to her home in Gallatin, Tenn., at the end of a scheduled visitation, the Nashville Tennessean reported. Amber Clare was reported missing by the Beaver Dam Police Department in Ohio County, Ky., according to the Tennessean.
— Associated Press