Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends top state prosecutor

DeSantis suspends elected prosecutor Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended the Tampa Bay area’s top state prosecutor Thursday after he vowed not to prosecute potential crimes related to abortion restrictions or gender-affirming care for minors. Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren (D) was first elected in 2016, and reelected in 2020. He signed a pledge in June with dozens of other prosecutors from around the country that said they would “refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions.”

Warren signed a similar pledge in 2021 that stated prosecutors would “use our discretion and not promote the criminalization of gender-affirming healthcare or transgender people.”

DeSantis signed into law this year a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. A lawsuit claiming the ban violates the right to privacy in the Florida Constitution is being heard on appeal.

While there currently is no ban in the state on gender-affirming surgery, DeSantis said Warren shouldn’t preemptively say he would not prosecute if a law is passed.

DeSantis, surrounded by law enforcement officers at a news conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa on Thursday, said Warren was trying to “nullify” state laws.

At his own news conference, Warren said he still considered himself to be the state attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit, and that he hadn’t read DeSantis’s order suspending him.

— Lori Rozsa

Four found dead in two burning homes

Four people were found dead Thursday in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, authorities said.

Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said a man was seen driving away from the city of Laurel, about 100 miles northwest of Omaha, before the bodies were discovered and that investigators would like to speak to him.

Firefighters responding to a call Thursday morning about an explosion and fire at one of the homes found the body of a person inside, Bolduc said.

A short time later, firefighters were called to a second burning home a few blocks away, where the bodies of three people were found inside.

— Associated Press

