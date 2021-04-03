The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said a break was detected Friday in one of the walls of a 77-acre pond that has a depth of 25 feet and holds millions of gallons of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant.
Officials brought in rocks and materials to plug the hole in the pond late Friday into Saturday, but the attempt was unsuccessful.
Workers have been pumping out thousands of gallons per minute at the site to bring the volume down in the event the pond bursts. Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days. Others have been working to chart the path to control how the water flows from the pond into the Tampa Bay.
— Associated Press
NEW YORK
Police seek help in anti-Asian attack
New York City police asked for the public’s help Saturday in finding a man wanted for yelling anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train.
Police are calling Tuesday’s incident a hate crime.
Authorities described the suspect as a dark-skinned man who is 50 to 55 years old, about 6 feet tall and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark camouflage sweater, dark sweatpants and black sandals. Police said he was wearing a black sock on his left foot and a white sock on his right foot.
— Associated Press