“This legislation would almost assuredly lead more people to resume smoking cigarettes and it would drive others to the hazardous black market,” DeSantis wrote, pointing out lung injury associated with black market products.
He said while it’s a worthy goal to reduce vaping among youth, he said that won’t be achieved by eliminating legal products for adults. He said it also would be devastating to small businesses that sell vaping products.
The veto came hours after Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a press release warning about the dangers of underage vaping. The statement touted her work to get the bill passed.
