Jimenez urged the unvaccinated to get their shots to help medical workers and to prevent the state’s smaller hospitals from being overrun. He fears smaller institutions will soon be forced to send patients with broken bones and less serious illnesses to major regional hospitals, like his that are 50 or more miles away. Many of the small, rural counties outside Gainesville have vaccine rates of less than 40% and many are seeing some of the worst outbreaks on a per capita basis.