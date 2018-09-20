FLORIDA

Student pilot tries to steal plane from airport

A 22-year-old student pilot suspected of boarding a vacant passenger plane at a central Florida airport early Thursday has been charged with criminal attempt to steal an airplane, officials said.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating and trying to determine a motive in the case, according to Orlando-Melbourne International Airport spokeswoman Lori Booker. She told news outlets the student pilot, identified as Florida Institute of Technology student Nishal Sankat, also faces a visa violation and criminal trespassing charges.

Early Thursday, a man drove to the curb outside the airport, left his car running, hopped a fence and boarded an American Airlines Airbus 321 aircraft sitting in a maintenance facility, Booker said.

An avionics technician was in the plane’s galley when he saw a shadow, Booker said. The technician grabbed the man and, with help from another technician, got him off the plane.

After the man was arrested, officials conducted a sweep of the airfield before reopening the airport. All employees and passengers were removed from the terminal during the incident, which caused two flight delays and interrupted airport operations for about five hours.

Booker said the student pilot is from Trinidad and entered the United States through Canada.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

3-D gun advocate fled as sex charge loomed

Cody Wilson, a self-described anarchist who fought the U.S. government to legalize “downloadable” 3-D printed firearms, left the country before authorities could charge him with paying for sex with a 16-year-old girl, police said.

“We don’t know why he went to Taiwan, but we do know that before he left, he was informed by a friend of the victim she had spoken to police,” Austin police commander Troy Officer said Wednesday, as U.S. marshals put Wilson’s face on a wanted poster.

Hours earlier, authorities had publicly accused Wilson, 30, of paying the teenager $500 for sex in a hotel in Austin last month after the two met on a dating website, according to an arrest warrant affidavit that was filed Wednesday in district court in Travis County, Tex.

Wilson faces a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, according to the court documents.

Officer said Wilson had already left the country by the time the warrant was secured, and has since failed to board his scheduled flight back to the United States. The Associated Press reported Thursday that Taiwanese officials were searching the country for him.

Over the past few months, Wilson has made national headlines amid a heated debate about 3-D-printed firearms. His company, Defense Distributed, has been entangled in an ongoing legal battle.

— Lindsey Bever and Avi Selk

Charges dropped against woman who took phone from teen daughter: Charges have been dismissed against a western Michigan woman who faced possible jail time after taking away a cellphone from her 15-year-old daughter as punishment. Jodie May of Grandville told WOOD-TV she took away the iPhone 6 in April after the girl got in trouble in school. May was arrested on a misdemeanor larceny charge after her ex-husband filed a complaint saying he owned the phone. May was immediately freed on bond but faced up to 93 days in jail. However, prosecutors say that as the mother's trial was to start Tuesday, they determined the girl owned the phone.

— Associated Press