Markel was shot to death in the garage of his Tallahassee home in 2014 as part of what prosecutors describe as a murder-for-hire plot.

Defense attorneys assert that their clients were innocent scapegoats in the government’s failure to charge Markel’s in-laws, who prosecutors implicated Thursday.

Defense attorneys also hope the jury won’t trust the testimony of a prosecution witness who pleaded guilty for his role in the slaying in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD