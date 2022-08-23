Florida mail carrier dies after being attacked by dogs

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies found the woman on the ground when they arrived at the scene in Interlachen Lake Estates on Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post . They also found the dogs inside a fence at a nearby home.

The 61-year-old woman later died of injuries suffered in the attack, the postal service said in a statement Tuesday.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Five dogs fatally mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said.

A nearby resident told deputies they heard the woman screaming for help and saw five dogs attacking her. Several neighbors tried pulling the dogs off the woman and one shot a gun into the air to scare the dogs away, the report said.