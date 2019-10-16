Hernando County deputies investigating a missing child report tracked the girl to Altman’s home, where they say she was found in his bedroom. An arrest report says the girl told authorities that Altman forced her to have sex. It says Altman admitted to sex with her.
Altman was on probation at the time for a felony charge of forced entry. It’s unclear where he has a lawyer.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD