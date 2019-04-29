ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say they’ve arrested a man for the slaying of a Turkish tourist on his honeymoon during a botched armed robbery more than two years ago.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday that detectives had arrested 27-year-old Troy Sparrow. He has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

Osman Darcan was fatally shot outside a resort in Orlando’s tourist district in September 2016.

Authorities at the time said Darcan was killed protecting his new wife from a gunman who tried to steal her purse.

Darcan was a professor at Bogazici University in Istanbul.

Online court records show Sparrow was being represented by a public defender, but a woman in the public defender’s office said Monday that the office hadn’t received the paperwork yet.

