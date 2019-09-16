WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities in Florida have charged a man in a woman’s killing but say he’s also a suspect in the deaths of three other women in the state.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said Monday they arrested 32-year-old Robert Hayes for first degree murder in Rachel Bey’s death. A passerby found her body along a road three years ago. A judge denied bail for Hayes during a brief court hearing Monday.

Meanwhile, Daytona Beach Police said at a news conference that Hayes was a suspect in the brutal killings of three other women dating back a decade and a half ago.

Police Chief Craig Capri says Hayes was interviewed about 14 years ago but there was no evidence to charge him. Capri says Hayes was a college student at the time.

