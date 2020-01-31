The FAA established temporary flight restrictions on drone and other aircraft flights in areas of Miami Beach and downtown Miami, and around the Hard Rock Stadium in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

According to the FBI, Teran has a certificate to fly the drone but told agents he had to alter it to allow a flight in the FAA’s restricted area. He apparently used the drone to take video of Super Bowl events in Miami Beach.

No attorney was listed for Teran in court documents. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance later Friday.