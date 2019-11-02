Deputies were making their third call to the home of Kifer, who they say appeared to be intoxicated or on drugs, to investigate threats he had made to another person. That’s when the situation escalated.

Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement Saturday that Kifer apparently wanted to be killed by law enforcement and he forced deputies’ hands, requiring them to take action.

The deputy who shot Kifer has been put on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD