Authorities say Harris, his brother David Harris and Austin Taggart attacked 18-year-old Onesimo Marcelino Lopez-Ramos in April 2015. Prosecutors say the group was prowling Jupiter streets, specifically targeting someone of Guatemalan heritage.

Investigators say Lopez-Ramos died after his skull was cracked with an ax by David Harris.

David Harris was sentenced to life in prison last year after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder.

Taggart received 20 years last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery while committing evidence of prejudice.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

