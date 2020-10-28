Anthony Steven Guevara, 20, was charged with unauthorized access of a computer and altering a voter registration without consent.

He was booked into the Collier County Jail on a $5,000 bond, according to police records. According to police, Guevara also accessed the registrations of Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and basketball stars Michael Jordan and LeBron James but made no changes.

Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee issued a statement declaring the state’s voting systems secure.

“The Florida Department of State wants every voter to have confidence in the integrity of our elections network,” she said.

— Beth Reinhard

CALIFORNIA

City settles lawsuit over death in custody

A San Francisco Bay area city has agreed to pay $7.3 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of a man who died after an officer placed him in a controversial neck hold that has since been banned in California in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The city of Pittsburg agreed to pay the family of Humberto Martinez Sr., 32, who died in 2016 from having the blood stream to his brain cut off with a carotid hold, according to a forensic pathologist who conducted his autopsy, the East Bay Times reported Tuesday.

During the incident, Pittsburg officers chased Martinez through a home after he fled during a traffic stop, then struggled to detain him in the kitchen.

Video shows an officer keep his arm around Martinez’s neck for several seconds after Martinez goes unconscious and until another officer tells him to get off.

Officer Ernesto Mejia later told his colleagues that Martinez was trying to bite, punch and head-butted him during the struggle.

An autopsy found Mejia had cut off Martinez’s breathing and fractured cartilage in his throat, causing “extensive hemorrhages.”

The autopsy also found methamphetamine in Martinez’s system that the pathologist testified may have played a role in his death.

In the wake of Floyd’s killing in May, police departments across the country quickly moved to ban the carotid hold. The city of Pittsburg was among the first, passing a resolution in early June that banned city police from using the technique.

In September, California banned arm-based grips including chokeholds that apply pressure to a person’s windpipe, and carotid holds, which slow the flow of blood to the brain.

— Associated Press

School bus driver, girl killed in crash: A school bus driver was killed along with a 7-year-old girl after a utility vehicle swerved into their lane on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee on Tuesday, officials said. The bus, carrying 22 children, slammed head-on into the vehicle's side, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. Five children were airlifted to a regional hospital and two were taken by ambulance. Meigs County Schools said Wednesday that several students were treated and released at hospitals. Four remained hospitalized and were stable.