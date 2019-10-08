An arrest affidavit said Jones bludgeoned his wife with a baseball bat on July 10. FOX 13 reports Jones strangled his two step-children the next day and drowned his two children, ages 2 and 11 months, two weeks later.
In September, Jones was involved in a crash in Brantley, Georgia. Authorities found his wife’s decomposing body in the van. The children’s bodies were found nearby.
