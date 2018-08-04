FLORIDA

Police fatally shoot man who threatened mom

A Florida man who threatened his mother with a gun was fatally shot by at least one police officer, authorities say.

Acting Delray Beach Police Chief Mary Olsen told news outlets that officers found the man “in a very agitated state” in their home early Saturday after his mother called 911.

Olsen said the man did not believe the officers were law enforcement officials and ran out carrying a gun.

Olsen said at least one officer fired at the man, killing him.

The man’s parents were not wounded. Police did not release the names of the family members or the officers, who were placed on administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

Fort Campbell soldier dies during training

A 19-year-old soldier from Georgia died during weapons training at the U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell, officials said.

They said Pvt. 2nd Class Jeremy J. Wells suffered fatal injuries during training at a small-arms range Wednesday. He was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell, where he died.

Officials said no other soldiers were hurt.

Wells, of Adairsville, Ga., was an aircraft electrician in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. He joined the Army in 2017 and completed training in South Carolina and Virginia before arriving at Fort Campbell in 2018.

The incident is under investigation.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

2 ex-Rutgers players get 12-year terms

Two former Rutgers University football players who pleaded guilty in armed robberies targeting other students were sentenced to a dozen years in prison each.

NJ.com reported that 26-year-old Tejay Johnson of Egg Harbor Township made a nearly seven-minute apology in court Friday, saying he had made “a complete fool” of himself and damaged his family name.

Johnson left Rutgers’ football program after more than three years because of chronic injuries. He was sentenced to three concurrent 12-year prison terms. Prosecutors said Andre Boggs, 22 of Coatesville, Pa., was also sentenced to 12 years.

They pleaded guilty to armed robbery, burglary and conspiracy in 2015 home invasions.

— Associated Press

'My 600-lb Life' star is found dead: A reality television star from the series "My 600-lb Life" was found dead at a South Carolina home, authorities said. James "LB" Bonner was 30. A Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report stated that deputies performing a welfare check found Bonner dead from a gunshot wound Thursday. It didn't appear that foul play was involved.

Small-plane crash leaves no survivors: A small-plane crash in northern Oklahoma killed all five people aboard Saturday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. The single-engine Extra EA400 crashed under unknown circumstances after taking off from Ponca City Regional Airport, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said in an email. The plane caught fire after the crash. The names of the five were not released.

— From news services