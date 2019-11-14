Under the guilty plea announced Thursday, Williams faces up to 10 years of prison for transporting the women for purposes of prostitution and harboring them for his financial gain. He also faces an additional 25 years for money laundering.

As part of his guilty plea, Williams is also forfeiting $125,000 in money seized from bank accounts and his massage parlors. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 7.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD