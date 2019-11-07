Authorities say Larkin, from DeLand, Florida, communicated with an unidentified person and traveled by train to Miami to meet him, but that person wanted no such meeting.

Larkin sent several text messages to the individual, including some that said “I told you how much I hate Jews right? If meeting me for five seconds is not worth the lives of multiple Jews than I have no other option.”

The other person contacted authorities and Larkin was arrested in August.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

