The homeowners were fine, but “the explosive sound of a driverless car smashing into the side of their home was clearly jolting,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
After the crash, the man tried to steal a forklift from a nearby fruit stand, which he also vandalized, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested after flagging down responding deputies “to let them know he was still looking for his car,” the statement said.
The 38-year-old man is facing charges of grand theft and criminal mischief, authorities said, and additional charges are expected.
In describing the episode in a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “No title could explain this case, but the details will... well, it’s best to just read on.”