After Hurricane Michael Hit the Florida Panhandle in October 2018, prosecutors said Albritton and Anderson indefinitely extended a debris removal contract with a private company for the city. Both then had work done by the company at their homes, as well as the homes of friends and relatives, and charged it to the city, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said Anderson and Albritton also received kickbacks from projects that they approved.
Among other charges, the two have been accused of theft concerning federal programs and conspiring to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud.
Five others previously pleaded guilty in the case and are scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 29 in Tallahassee.
Court records didn’t list attorneys for Anderson or Albritton who could comment.
