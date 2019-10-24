Officials say employees attempted to put out the flames with fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful. The truck’s occupants, as well as employees and customers, were able to get away without injury.
The vehicle was practically unrecognizable as a truck by the time firefighters extinguished the flames.
Officials say the restaurant sustained major interior smoke damage and some fire damage.
Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com
