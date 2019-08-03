FLORIDA

HHS: Migrant child camp is emptying out

A Florida detention camp that has housed thousands of undocumented migrant children is emptying out, federal officials said Saturday.

Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman Evelyn Stauffer said in an email that all children who had been at the facility are now either with family members or at smaller state-licensed centers. The camp has housed about 14,300 undocumented children in total since March 2018, the largest such facility in the country.

Last month, HHS expedited the process for sending child migrants to live with relatives already in the United States by eliminating a fingerprinting requirement for adult siblings and grandparents. It also stopped universally requiring child abuse and neglect checks unless there are special concerns.

The Homestead facility, which will remain capable of housing migrant children, has been a frequent subject of protests and visits by members of Congress opposed to President Trump’s immigration policies.

Stauffer said in the email that the number of beds at the Homestead center would be reduced from 2,700 to 1,200 , in case they are needed. She added that no children have been placed there since July 3, but that may change in a few months.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Speedway car flips over fence, kills man

A car flipped over the infield fence at a central Pennsylvania speedway and struck a track volunteer, killing him, authorities said.

The Cumberland County coroner’s office said two Sprint car drivers crashed into each other while rounding a turn at Williams Grove Speedway just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Coroner Charles Hall said one of the cars went out of control, hit the inside wall and then flipped up and over the infield fence. The car struck a man sitting in the back of a pickup truck parked along the fence.

Hall said Richard Speck Jr., 67, of Mechanicsburg, a volunteer at the track, was pronounced dead at the scene. The speedway said the rest of Friday night’s program was canceled. State police, the coroner’s office and track officials were investigating.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

3 killed in beach cliff collapse were family

Three women killed when a Southern California sea cliff collapsed were members of a family gathered for a celebration on the beach, authorities and relatives said Saturday.

Anne Clave, 35, and her mother, Julie Davis, 65, died at hospitals after tons of sandstone were unleashed Friday at Grandview Beach, the San Diego County medical examiner said. A family email obtained Saturday by KNSD-TV identified the third victim as Elizabeth Cox, Clave’s aunt.

The victims were part of a family gathering to celebrate Cox’s having survived breast cancer, the email said.

Cox died instantly at the scene, the email said. Her age wasn’t given.

“The nature of the accident and the loss is incomprehensible to all of us, our children and those around us,” the email said.

Officials reopened much of the popular surf beach Saturday that was closed after the tragedy.

Encinitas Lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said a lifeguard was posted near the collapse zone, marked by yellow caution tape. Someone left a bouquet of flowers on a nearby rock.

A 30-foot-long slab of the cliff plunged onto the sand Friday north of downtown San Diego.

Geologists were on scene Saturday assessing the area around the collapse zone. Homes on top of the cliff were in no immediate danger, Giles said.

— Associated Press

Romanian tourist dies in Yosemite accident: A Romanian tourist died in a fall near a waterfall in Yosemite National Park in California. Authorities said 21-year-old Lucian Miu was scrambling on wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall on Wednesday when he fell about 20 feet. He died at a hospital. The Fresno Bee said two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week. One had hiked to a viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall on Monday and then slipped while climbing up a boulder field. The other slipped off a boulder at Lower Yosemite Fall and fell into a creek.

1 dead, 4 sickened by carbon monoxide in Brooklyn : Officials said one person is dead and four others were sickened by carbon monoxide in Brooklyn. Police said the victims were squatting in an unoccupied residential building. The fire department responded to a building on Jackson Street in Williamsburg just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said one man was dead at the scene and four other people were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their names were not released. Firefighters said a generator inside the building was the apparent source.

13-year-old message in bottle found: A newspaper said a message in a bottle from Hawaii was discovered floating in California waters after traveling for more than a decade across the Pacific. The Press Democrat reported Friday that 30-year-old Eric McDermott found the message, dated 2006, in April with the names of three siblings, ages 4, 7 and 10, and an Oklahoma street address. McDermott said he tracked down the family a few miles from where he discovered the note about 77 miles north of San Francisco. The family said they are originally from Santa Rosa, Calif., and returned after living in Oklahoma for a few years. McDermott said the family threw the bottle into the ocean during a Hawaii vacation.

— From news services