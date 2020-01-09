Passing motorists saw the motorcycle and stopped to help Dunn, Judd said. The motorists found a faint pulse and began CPR.

Dunn was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Dunn had been with Lakeland police since 2013, and had worked for the sheriff’s office for 12 years before that. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and has two sons currently serving in the military. He was married and also has a daughter, the Facebook posting said.

“We have suffered a tragic loss out here this morning,” Garcia said during the news conference. “It’s a tragic loss for the agency and the community as well. This is a loss of a family member. This was a fine officer who worked for this community every day.”