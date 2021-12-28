Officials say the man tried to pass a bus as it was pulling out to merge into his lane. The car cut in front of the bus and veered right, driving off the roadway into a sidewalk and driveway and hitting the children, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver fled the scene.
“This event is a horrific event any time of the year, let alone right after the holidays,” Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night. Wilton Manors is located just outside of Fort Lauderdale.
The Wilton Manor Police Department set up a family reunification center at the City Hall Emergency Operation Center.