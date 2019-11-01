However, lingering questions about Russian hacking during the 2016 election cycle continue to cloud those efforts.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report mentioned that a server of at least one Florida county had been breached, although subsequent reports indicated at least two counties.

Federal investigators have ordered elected officials who’ve been briefed on the breaches not to publicly identify the counties.

Lee says that precaution is being taken to protect against further vulnerabilities.

