Perkins initially complied but then got back up and refused commands to halt, officials said. Perkins rushed the officer and tried to grab his gun, prompting the officer to fire one shot, the chief said.
Perkins was hospitalized in serious condition. The first officer also was hospitalized with severe head and facial injuries.
Perkins faces an attempted murder charge, police said.
Officials did not identify the officers involved or their races.
Jail records did not list an attorney for Perkins.
