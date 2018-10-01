Florida Gov. Rick Scott, left, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat, shakes hands with gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis at Republican rally Sept. 6 in Orlando. (John Raoux/AP)

At a recent rally for Ron DeSantis’s campaign for governor, it looked as if there was just one true leader of the state’s Republican Party.

More than 500 people crammed into an airport hangar adorned with “Trump 2020” banners. Many wore red “Make America Great Again” hats. And as DeSantis spoke, the crowd quickly began to mimic Trump’s 2016 campaign rallies, including chants of “lock him up” aimed at DeSantis’s Democratic opponent, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is seeking to become Florida’s first African American governor.

Amid all of that cheering and jeering, DeSantis never mentioned Florida’s actual Republican leader, Gov. Rick Scott, the party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Bill Nelson. Scott has in turn appeared to be just as hesitant to embrace DeSantis or Trump.

Days after the rally, Scott appeared before the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which claims 139,000 employer members and represents the sort of moderate voters both candidates need to win over in a state renowned for its close elections.

But as Scott talked, he did not speak of Trump and mentioned DeSantis only once — as part of an offhand mumbling reference about how being governor was “a great job.”

Scott’s and DeSantis’s different paths reflect the strategic options facing Republican candidates this year as they decide whether to run away from or embrace Trump, their party’s dominant figure.

It’s a conflict that is especially dramatic this year in Florida, where Scott is trying to rebrand himself as consensus builder, which requires some distance from a president known for his unpredictability. DeSantis, meanwhile, is more dependent on energizing the state’s conservative, Trump-supporting base.

“It creates a dissonance where, ideally, there really shouldn’t be any,” said J.M. “Mac” Stipanovich, a veteran Florida Republican strategist and lobbyist. “Scott’s apparent desire to distance himself from Donald Trump, without repudiating Donald Trump, makes it difficult for him to embrace Ron DeSantis without reservation because DeSantis is so closely identified with Trump.”

Both the Florida governor’s race and the U.S. Senate battle are among the most closely watched contests in the country this year. A Gillum victory over DeSantis would give Democrats control of the governor’s mansion for the first time in two decades; Republicans hope a Scott victory over Nelson would dash Democrats’ hopes of regaining control of the U.S. Senate.

Scott is hoping his two terms as governor, beginning in 2011, have crafted a statewide image independent of Trump. After campaigning vigorously for Trump during the 2016 presidential election, Scott began tempering his outspokenness for the president over the past 18 months as he geared up to challenge Nelson.

It’s a strategy that GOP strategists say is built around political necessity, due to Trump’s relative unpopularity among some Florida voters, as well as Scott’s own desire to move beyond the divisive political and cultural battles that defined part of his tenure as governor.

Instead of talking about budget cuts or battling labor unions — items that dominated his early years as governor — Scott has instead sought to play up the state’s 3.7 percent unemployment rate, which is at a 12-year low. He has been casting himself as a bipartisan leader, citing his widely praised response to the hurricanes in Florida and Puerto Rico last year.

“I think about: How do you create the best education system? How do you grow the best economy? How do you keep people safe?” Scott said in an interview.

But Scott’s strategy, which has included aggressive outreach to Latinos and support this year for some gun-control measures, has been clouded since DeSantis won the GOP primary after campaigning as a steadfast supporter of Trump. DeSantis’s pitch included a campaign commercial in which he and his young daughter used blocks to build a mock-up of Trump’s proposed border wall, and he read Trump’s book aloud to his baby son.

Scott’s relationship with DeSantis has been further tested by the gubernatorial nominee’s general election campaign.

Over the past six weeks, DeSantis has been hobbled by questions about racial sensitivity and past associations with some far-right activists who have made controversial comments about race.

The controversies are overshadowing DeSantis’s message while limiting public focus on Gillum’s potential vulnerabilities, including support for some tax increases and an ongoing federal public corruption investigation in Tallahassee.

According to several recent polls, Gillum has a narrow lead over DeSantis, who resigned from Congress in September to focus on his campaign. Scott and Nelson have been essentially tied in most public polling, while Trump’s approval rating has hovered just below 50 percent.

Adam Goodman, a veteran Florida Republican strategist, said recent polling has shown Florida independents — a critical component of any winning GOP strategy here — appear to be “breaking for Democrats.” Democrats in Florida have a nearly 250,000-person registration advantage over Republicans, but more than a quarter of the electorate, roughly 3.5 million, has no party affiliation.

“Unless there is a sudden reversal in fortunes, this midterm election in Florida will truly be historic, and will buck everything the Republicans have come to count on in the last 12 midterm elections,” said Goodman, citing Republicans’ relative strength in statewide races dating to Jeb Bush’s 1998 bid for governor. “Independents have tended to break Republican in midterms here, and they are just not doing that this year.”

In most swing states, that erosion of support among nonaffiliated voters would probably be a fatal blow to Republican candidates. But Scott and DeSantis both began their careers as political insurgents, and that pedigree gives both candidates room to try to adapt individually.

In his 2010 race, Scott prevailed in the GOP primary running as a tea party darling who defeated Bill McCollum, then the state’s attorney general and a former congressman.

Scott maintained unsettled relationships with rank-and-file GOP activists throughout much of his first term. That tension came to a head shortly after his 2014 reelection campaign, when party activists rejected his handpicked candidate to the lead the state party.

Scott responded to the embarrassing political setback by withdrawing his financial support from the party, which left it cash-strapped until midway through the 2016 presidential election.

In his nearly three terms in Congress, DeSantis also separated himself from mainstream Republicans. He was a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, a small group of conservative House Republicans who have frustrated party leaders who have not yielded to their anti-tax and budget-slicing agenda.

“These are two very political isolated candidates,” said former congressman David Jolly, a Republican who represented the St. Petersburg, Fla., area from 2014 to 2017. “The idea of either one of them running on a ticket is probably not something they are comfortable with, and neither one has a history of it.”

In an interview, Scott and DeSantis denied any friction.

“I’ll do anything I can to make sure Ron DeSantis wins,” Scott said. “I built a really great grass-roots effort to help get our vote out, and hopefully that’s helpful to him.”

When a reporter approached DeSantis recently to ask him about his relationship with Scott, he briskly walked away after saying: “Good, good, good. He’s a good guy.”

Political analysts say each man is weighing how the other — as well as Trump — will affect his campaign.

Although a recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Trump with a 44 percent approval rating among likely voters in Florida, the president has been consistently underestimated in the state. During the 2016 campaign, Trump defeated the homegrown candidate, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), in the Florida primary. Trump went on to win Florida by 113,000 votes in the general election.

Scott’s approval ratings, meanwhile, have steadily increased during his second term. But Scott has faced withering criticism in recent weeks over the state’s “red tide” algal blooms, which have killed millions of fish and threaten the state’s tourism industry.

DeSantis has made the crisis a top campaign issue, vowing a heightened response to the crisis.

“This is a barely implicit criticism of Governor Scott’s leadership over the past eight years,” said Stipanovich.

Despite the discomfort, many Republicans believe DeSantis and Scott will work in tandem this fall by driving out different segments of voters.

At DeSantis’s Sarasota rally, Lorna Sammoury showed up wearing a “Trump Girl” T-shirt. In an interview, she described herself as an unapologetic DeSantis supporter and said she is particularly angry over media reports questioning his racial sensitivity. She also plans to vote for Scott, even though he “frustrates” her.

“I am not saying he has to be Trump, but sometimes he is too mild-mannered, and you can’t always be mild-mannered,” she said.

At the Chamber of Commerce in Orlando, meanwhile, support for Scott appeared far more robust than it was for DeSantis. After nearly a decade of job growth, Florida’s business community is antsy about Scott’s departure amid a rapidly changing, divisive political environment, said Mark Wilson, president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“Florida is going to go in a different direction, regardless of who the voters pick,” Wilson said. “There is only one Rick Scott.”

Nonetheless, a day after Scott appeared before the group, the Chamber endorsed DeSantis, citing Gillum’s support for higher corporate income taxes. Wilson said the group’s political arm could spend as much as “tens of millions of dollars” supporting DeSantis.

“I think people know who Rick Scott is, and I think you are going to hear people saying, ‘Hey if you want more Rick Scott, then [vote for] Ron DeSantis,” Wilson said.