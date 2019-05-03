MIAMI — Florida’s U.S. senators are increasing pressure on the Trump administration to act on the crisis in Venezuela, calling it a national security matter.

After a Friday discussion with Venezuelan, Cuban and Nicaraguan exiles, Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio chastised Cuba for aiding socialist president Nicolas Maduro in a standoff with U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

The Cuban government denies accusations that it has troops in Venezuela.

The U.S. and more than 50 nations view Maduro’s re-election last year as illegitimate because of fraud.

Scott said the U.S. military must deliver humanitarian aid to stop what he called a “genocide.” Rubio said the U.S. government must be prepared to face Venezuela, and suggested the militant Hezbollah group is present in the South American nation.

