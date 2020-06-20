In a statement on Twitter, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams called the incident “extremely disturbing.”
He called it an attempt to stoke ”an anti-police sentiment and drive a divide in our community,” he said.
The mannequin was removed and authorities launched an investigation.
“This type of act will not be tolerated by our agency or our community, and we will work together to hold those responsible accountable,” Williams said.
The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has spawned protests across the country and put focus on police brutality against Blacks.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.