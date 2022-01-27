The investigators also asked Bell if he leaked to the media that Tony, at 14, had been arrested for fatally shooting an 18-year-old neighbor during a fight at his family’s Philadelphia home in 1993. Court records have been destroyed, but Tony has said the shooting was later ruled self-defense. Tony has been criticized for not disclosing the arrest to his previous employers or DeSantis before it appeared in local media in May 2020, a month after Bell’s suspension.