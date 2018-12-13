TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a former Florida A&M University band member who was convicted of killing a fellow band member from a hazing ritual.

Florida’s highest court unanimously rejected Dante Martin’s appeal in the 2011 death of Robert Champion. Martin was sentenced to more than six years in prison in 2014.

Attorneys for Martin contended that the state’s anti-hazing law is vague and shouldn’t have been applied. Justices rejected that argument.

Martin was convicted of manslaughter and hazing.

Champion was a Marching 100 drum major from Georgia, who died after bandmates beat him in a hazing ritual known as “Crossing Bus C.” The resulting scandal rocked the university and resulted in FAMU officials suspending the famed band for more than a year.

